Erdoğan holds phone call with Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day

28 September 2026 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

During the conversation, Erdoğan conveyed his greetings to Azerbaijan on Remembrance Day and commemorated the country’s martyrs with mercy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

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