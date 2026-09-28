Donald Trump to meet Anthropic CEO as White House focuses on AI

28 September 2026 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks on artificial intelligence at the White House on September 28.

Trump is also scheduled to meet with Dario Amodei, chief executive officer of AI company Anthropic, and attend a dinner with him.

According to Trump, the meeting and his upcoming remarks on artificial intelligence will be significant.

Amodei has previously warned about potential risks associated with the uncontrolled development of artificial intelligence technologies. Trump, meanwhile, has expressed support for continued development of AI technology.

It comes just two days after Amodei’s company suffered a legal setback in its case against the government over restrictions preventing the use of its products for Defense Department work.

The dispute between the AI company and the Pentagon broke out in February when Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accused Anthropic of endangering national security and designated the company a supply chain risk. Amodei had refused to back down over concerns the company’s products could be used for mass surveillance or autonomous armed drones.

The warning follows growing concerns about AI both within the technology industry and among the wider public. Reports have highlighted increasingly advanced systems capable of tackling problems beyond human capabilities, while also raising concerns that such technologies could behave unpredictably or be used for harmful purposes. These concerns have intensified to the point that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told Fortune that the company would postpone plans to sell shares to Wall Street investors until next year as it prioritizes AI safety.

Image: Carlos Barria / Reuters