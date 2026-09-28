President of Türkiye makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
In the evening of September 27, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The President of Türkiye respectfully commemorated the memory of the martyrs on the occasion of Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan.
The head of state expressed his gratitude to the President of Türkiye for the phone call.
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