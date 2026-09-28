Los Angeles opens museum dedicated entirely to AI art [PHOTOS]

28 September 2026 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

AI-generated art is moving into a new stage as museums and galleries begin giving it dedicated spaces. Once largely associated with experimental digital projects, it is now appearing in major exhibitions and permanent cultural institutions, raising new questions about creativity, authorship and what an artwork can be.

Artists are using computer programs to create images, music, video and immersive installations, often working with huge collections of visual and cultural material. The results can change continuously rather than exist as a single finished picture. At the same time, the rapid growth of this form of art has sparked debates over copyright, originality and the role of the human artist.

One of the clearest examples is DATALAND in Los Angeles, founded by artists Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkılıç. Opened in 2026, the museum is described as the world's first museum dedicated entirely to AI art.

Located at the Frank Gehry-designed Grand LA, DATALAND occupies 25,000 square feet of public exhibition space. Its opening exhibition, Machine Dreams: Rainforest, surrounds visitors with moving images, sound, changing light and other sensory elements, creating an environment that is constantly evolving.

The exhibition draws on large collections of information about the natural world, including material from institutions such as the Smithsonian, the Natural History Museum in London and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Forests, animals and other elements of nature are transformed into an immersive visual experience.

DATALAND is part of a wider shift in the way museums are presenting digital art. Beeple's Diffuse Control at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, for example, allows visitors to become part of a changing digital work, while Anadol's Smithsonian Dreams turns material from the Smithsonian's collections into an evolving visual installation.

The rise of AI-generated art has also raised questions about where the creative process begins and ends. When a computer produces an image from a written instruction or from a vast collection of existing material, the role of the artist can be very different from that of a painter or sculptor. Some artists see these tools as another form of creative expression, while others question whether works produced in this way can be considered fully original.

Photos: DATALAND/Facebook

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