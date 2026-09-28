Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia discuss Middle Corridor customs procedures [PHOTOS]

28 September 2026 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A trilateral meeting of the Committee on Customs Affairs between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye was held in the Goygol district.

The meeting was attended by delegations led by Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov, Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Trade Sezai Ucarmak, and Head of Georgia’s Revenue Service and Deputy Minister of Finance Mamuka Baratasvili. The sides discussed the current state and prospects for developing cooperation between the customs authorities of the three countries.

During the meeting, the implementation of agreements reached at previous sessions was reviewed, and measures to be carried out at the next stage were identified. The main topics included optimizing customs procedures along the Middle Corridor, accelerating transit operations, expanding electronic data exchange, and improving the efficiency of border-crossing procedures.

The participants also exchanged views on facilitating transit operations under the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, improving risk management and the exchange of advance electronic information, as well as strengthening cooperation in combating customs violations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a protocol reflecting the agreements reached was signed.

As part of the event, the 6th meeting of the Joint Committee on Customs Affairs between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Trade of Türkiye was also held.

The meeting addressed the implementation of the New Computerized Transit System (NCTS), simplification of customs procedures, the development of TIR and e-TIR mechanisms, acceleration of border-crossing procedures, and increasing the capacity for the passage of freight vehicles.

The sides discussed expanding information exchange in various areas of customs operations, combating customs violations, authorized economic operators, mirror customs statistics, and sharing best practices in risk management. They also considered opportunities for conducting joint operations and training exercises.