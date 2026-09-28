CBA, Citigroup discuss expansion of partnership
First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Aliyar Mammadyarov met with a Citigroup delegation visiting Azerbaijan.
According to the CBA, the meeting was attended by Citigroup Executive Director and Global Head of Client Services David Livingstone, as well as Jason Zullo, Director of Corporate Banking for the Caucasus and Central Asia region.
The discussions covered key trends in the global banking sector, current challenges and development prospects, correspondent banking, money market development, and foreign exchange reserve management practices.
The sides also exchanged views on initiatives to further expand cooperation and strengthen the strategic partnership between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Citigroup.
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