National Library unveils virtual and traditional exhibitions for Remembrance Day [PHOTOS]

28 September 2026 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Library has presented a virtual exhibition and a traditional book exhibition dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day.

The exhibitions feature books and other publications in Azerbaijani and various foreign languages about the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan's Victory, military tactics used during the war, and the military and political strategy of President Ilham Aliyev.

The exhibitions also highlight the lives and combat paths of Azerbaijani servicemen who were killed in the war, as well as their courage and sacrifices for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The displayed literature covers the events of the 44-day war, the experiences of servicemen and the stories of those who lost their lives during the fighting.

September 27 is observed in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day in memory of those who lost their lives for the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The date marks the beginning of the 44-day war in 2020, which started on September 27 and lasted until November 10.

Remembrance Day was established by a presidential decree on December 2, 2020. Under the decree, September 27 is observed every year as a day to honor the memory of the servicemen who died during the war.

The day is marked annually across Azerbaijan with commemorative events and ceremonies. A minute of silence is also observed nationwide at noon in memory of the fallen servicemen.

The virtual exhibition is available on the National Library's website.