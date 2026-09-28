Azerbaijan confirms citizen’s death following Kyiv drone attack

28 September 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An Azerbaijani citizen was killed in a drone attack on Kyiv, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry reported.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ayhan Hacizada, 1978-born Azerbaijani citizen Abbas Abbasov was killed in the attack at around 10 p.m. on September 27.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine is providing consular assistance to arrange the repatriation of Abbasov’s remains. The Foreign Ministry also expressed condolences to his family and loved ones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that a citizen of Azerbaijan was killed in the attack on Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said Russian strikes targeted several regions across Ukraine overnight and in the morning. In Kharkiv, an attack on a residential building partially destroyed the second and fourth floors and injured 28 people, including nine children.

According to Zelenskyy, a vessel flying the Palau flag was also hit in Odesa region, while an ice cream production facility was damaged in Zhytomyr region. Residential buildings were also damaged in Sumy, Rivne, Kharkiv and Odesa regions, while critical infrastructure was affected in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia regions.