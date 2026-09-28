Albanian-Udi community members visit Khudavang Monastery in Kalbajar [PHOTOS]

28 September 2026 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community have visited the Khudavang Monastery complex in the Kalbajar district.

During the visit, members of the community performed religious rites, offered prayers and lit candles at the church located within the monastery complex.

Speaking to journalists, Rafiq Danakari, Deputy Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community, said representatives of the community have been visiting the Khudavang Monastery annually since 2020.

He noted that over the past several years, members of the community have also visited various ancient monasteries and churches in the liberated territories, as well as the Aghdam Juma Mosque.

Danakari highlighted the importance of conducting religious rites in the Udi language.

“These churches are the heritage of the Azerbaijani people; they are cultural assets belonging to the Azerbaijani people. All religious sites and sanctuaries in Azerbaijan have an owner. That owner is the Azerbaijani people,” he stressed.

Another community member, Romen Jallati, said regular visits to religious and historical sites in the liberated territories have been organized since 2020.

According to Jallati, during each visit, community members pray for the souls of Azerbaijan’s martyrs, commemorate their memory and light candles.

“The heritage of Caucasian Albania is not merely that of the Udi people; it is the shared heritage of Azerbaijan as a whole. Thank God, we are able to visit these areas freely and offer our prayers,” Jallati said.