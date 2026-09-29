Azerbaijan, AIIB discuss priorities for future cooperation

29 September 2026 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has discussed priorities for future cooperation with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

"We participated in the roundtable of governors within the framework of the 11th Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The roundtable covered priorities for future cooperation between AIIB and its member countries, new investment projects under consideration for Bank financing, opportunities to deepen regional cooperation and integration, and ways to support economic growth and infrastructure development," Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in post on social media X.

Earlier, Conor Barry, senior economist at AIIB, said that these areas are key pillars of the bank's cooperation with Azerbaijan.

He stated that the creation of a "green" electricity market between Azerbaijan and neighboring countries is one of the key initiatives in which the AIIB is interested in participating.