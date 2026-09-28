Moroccan king warns against attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and holy sites

28 September 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has expressed strong solidarity with Saudi Arabia, condemning repeated Houthi attacks on the Kingdom and attempts to target Mecca.

"Any attack on Saudi Arabia is an attack on Morocco," he said.

According to Saudi Gazette, in two messages sent to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Mohammed VI reaffirmed Morocco’s firm support for Saudi Arabia’s security, sovereignty and stability.

The Moroccan monarch condemned attacks targeting civilian and economic facilities, critical infrastructure, cities and residential areas across Saudi Arabia, saying that attempts to target Mecca and Medina had further intensified Morocco’s condemnation.

"At this sensitive moment for your country, historical responsibility, religious values and strategic considerations require all of us to stand together in defending rights, sovereignty, security and the holy sites of the Muslim nation," he noted.

The king stressed that the attacks were not only an assault on Saudi Arabia, its people and pilgrims, but also an affront to the feelings of more than 1.8 billion Muslims around the world.

He condemned what he described as criminal acts and also denounced the Houthis and those who support, finance and arm them.