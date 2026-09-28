Israel may have asked UAE to deny October 7 warning
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has supposedly asked United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to deny reports that he allegedly warned Netanyahu about Hamas ahead of the October 7 attack back in 2023, the Associated Press reported on Monday.
The news outlet cited people familiar with the matter, who claimed that Netanyahu asked the UAE president during his secret trip over the weekend to deny a report published earlier this month by media outlet Hararetz that suggested that Al-Nahyan informed the Israeli prime minister prior to the attack.
Netanyahu's office previously denied the report, insisting that the Israeli media "fabricated a false story against the Prime Minister that never happened and was never created."
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