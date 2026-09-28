Hamas-inspired armed group threatens US, Israel
A new militant group, called Yahya Movement after late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, issued a statement announcing its existence and threatening to strike the United States and Israel, Iran's state media outlet IRIB News reported on Monday.
"O criminals, we will come to you not in our land, but in your own land and at the doors of your homes," the armed movement reportedly said on its information channel.
According to the report, the identity and affiliation of the group are not yet known, but it is rumored that the movement is "close" to Palestinian resistance groups. The group also condemned the silence of the international community and urged the general public across the globe to join the Yahya Movement.
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