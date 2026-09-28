New world of sports on Kinon TV: Azercell launches Setanta Sports & TV pack

28 September 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The new pack brings together extensive sports content and up to 260 local and international TV channels in a single subscription

Azercell has launched the new “Setanta Sports & TV” pack for sports fans on the Kinon TV platform. The offer brings together Europe’s and the world’s leading football championships and Formula 1 races in a single subscription.

The pack includes Setanta Sports content, with live coverage available through Setanta Sports Live Streams, Setanta Sports HD 1 and Setanta Sports HD 2. Users can follow major sporting events, including LaLiga, the English Premier League, Serie A and Formula 1. Setanta Sports Live Streams also allow users to select and watch their preferred matches and events from the available live broadcasts.

In addition, the package includes TVnet Sport, Sport TV 1 and Sport TV 2, as well as up to 260 local and international TV channels.

Kinon TV is the first and only licensed digital TV platform in Azerbaijan to bring this range of sports content together in a single subscription. The service can be accessed on smartphones, tablets and other compatible devices, allowing users to watch their preferred content wherever they are, without additional equipment, separate subscriptions or a traditional TV connection.

The monthly fee for the “Setanta Sports & TV” pack is AZN 10.99. To subscribe, users simply need to dial *999#YES. Once the pack is activated, the service can be accessed by logging in to the Kinon app with a username and password.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC will continue to expand the content available on Kinon, offering subscribers even richer digital entertainment.

More about Kinon: www.kinon.tv