Iranian army official says some neighbors do not want a strong Iran

28 September 2026 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran’s Deputy Army Chief for Coordination, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, has accused some neighboring countries of opposing a strong Iran and providing facilities to Tehran’s adversaries for attacks against the country.

“The enemy does not wish to see a powerful Iran; it desires a weak and fragmented Iran,” Sayyari said, according to remarks carried by Iranian media.

He argued that the conduct of some of Iran’s neighbors demonstrated that they did not want the country to become stronger.

Sayyari referred to neighboring states along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf and around the Caspian Sea, accusing some of them of supporting Iran’s adversaries.

He did not identify the countries by name.

The senior Iranian military official also alleged that some neighboring states had made military bases and other facilities on their territory available to foreign forces for attacks against Iran.

Sayyari criticized what he described as a contradictory position in which countries provide facilities to Iran’s adversaries while simultaneously seeking assurances that they themselves will not be targeted.