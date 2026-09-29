Iran seeks to increase electricity imports from Azerbaijan

29 September 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran is interested in increasing its electricity imports from Azerbaijan, particularly ahead of the colder months.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Energy, the issue was discussed on September 28 in Tehran during a meeting between Mohammad Allahdad, managing director of TAVANIR, Iran’s electricity generation, transmission and distribution company, and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov.

Allahdad said Iran and Azerbaijan have developed cooperation in the electricity sector alongside their broader historical, cultural and technical ties.

He said the two sides are focusing on increasing the volume of electricity directly imported from Azerbaijan, developing and upgrading joint hydropower plants, and implementing gas-for-electricity swaps.

Allahdad said the discussions and existing infrastructure could create conditions for Iran to increase electricity imports from Azerbaijan during the upcoming cold months.

He added that specialists from both countries will examine grid interconnections and technical requirements at various locations to determine the volume of electricity that could be imported.

According to Allahdad, electricity cooperation already exists in several border areas, including along the border with Nakhchivan. He said strengthening electricity links and broader energy cooperation could contribute to the development of bilateral relations in the coming years.