Fuzuli to host first day of Mingachevir Regatta 2026 [PHOTOS]

29 September 2026 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Mingachevir Regatta 2026 International Tournament will open in Fuzuli on September 29, with the city hosting the opening ceremony and the first day of competition.

Ahead of the international rowing and canoeing tournament, representatives of the Azerbaijan Aquatics Federation met with residents who have relocated to the newly built settlement in Fuzuli and informed them about the event.

Starting at 11:00 at the Kondalanchay Reservoir, the programme will feature rowing demonstrations and water shows. Various quizzes and intellectual competitions will also be held for children and teenagers, while the federation will present commemorative gifts.

Fuzuli residents will also have the opportunity to try rowing in recreational boats.

More than 100 young rowers from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan will compete in the Mingachevir Regatta 2026 International Tournament.

Following the opening ceremony and first competitions in Fuzuli on September 29, the tournament will continue on September 30 and October 1 at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.