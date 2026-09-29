Rome hosts presentation of Harmony documentary [PHOTOS]

29 September 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 28, Italian capital city of Rome hosted the presentation of a documentary film "Harmony" highlighting Azerbaijan’s deep-rooted traditions of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among various religious groups.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the event.

The production of the film is a collaborative effort between the Baku Media Center, the Foundation for the Promotion of Moral Values, and the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Organizations. Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva is the film's executive producer.

Alongside the Azerbaijani delegation, the ceremony brought together high-ranking state officials of the Holy See, heads of diplomatic missions, prominent religious leaders, and representatives of various religious communities.

First, attendees viewed an exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan’s rich religious and cultural heritage, as well as its centuries-old multicultural values.

Addressing the event, Ilgar Mukhtarov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Holy See, expressed his gratitude to all those involved in the film’s production and said: "The documentary 'Harmony' invites us to reflect on how diversity enriches our worldview and brings people closer together. The film tells the story of three young women from different faith backgrounds who share a common motherland - Azerbaijan."

Noting that Islam, Christianity, and Judaism have deep historical roots in Azerbaijani society, Ambassador Mukhtarov added: "The mosques, churches, and synagogues across our country stand not merely as structural monuments, but as vibrant pillars of a living tradition of harmony. This legacy is firmly safeguarded and fostered by state policies anchored in religious freedom, the preservation of spiritual heritage, and the continuous advancement of multicultural dialogue."

Father Laurent Basanese, Head of the Office for Islamic Affairs of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, read out the address of Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See. In his address, the Cardinal noted that the documentary “Harmony” illustrates the tradition of peaceful coexistence among followers of different religious faiths in Azerbaijan, set against a backdrop of multiculturalism and mutual respect. He also mentioned that the film’s very title serves as a poignant reminder: "Harmony does not require erasing our differences; rather, it calls on us to embrace this diversity in a spirit of mutual respect, dialogue, and brotherhood."

Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, emphasized that located at the crossroads of East and West, the Azerbaijani people have naturally cultivated a culture of multiculturalism, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence over the centuries, passing this legacy down through generations. He underlined that today, representatives of various confessions and ethnic groups live, work, and create side by side in peace and harmony across every corner of Azerbaijan.

The documentary continues to be showcased across international festivals and cinema platforms.

The presentation concluded with the screening of the documentary film "Harmony".