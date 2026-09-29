Azerbaijan and Iran discuss new agreements and North-South Corridor projects

29 September 2026 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed prospects for new agreements and the implementation of joint economic and transport projects.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh as part of the Azerbaijani delegation’s visit to Iran.

Mustafayev and Sadegh serve as co-chairs of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, transport, communications and humanitarian spheres, as well as the further development of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The sides noted progress in the construction of the Aghband-Kalaleh road bridge and reviewed issues related to the commissioning of infrastructure at the border crossing.

Discussions also covered the completion of work at the Astara freight terminal and measures to expand its cargo-handling capacity. The terminal represents an important component of efforts to increase freight movement along the North-South Corridor connecting Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran with markets further south.

The two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of joint projects and ensure the consistent fulfillment of agreements reached during the 17th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission, held in Baku in February.