29 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Nvidia Corporation CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday that OpenAI "absolutely" is a "great investment," despite the incident with its AI agents that broke containment to hack the open-source AI platform Hugging Face.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Huang said that it is a "privilege" to work with OpenAI, and that he would like the AI company to be involved in Nvidia's new project, Open Agent Safety Platform, whether it is by using the platform itself or being inspired by it and creating another similar platform. He also said that he hopes more companies will join the platform, so that it becomes more "robust" and "resilient."

The Nvidia CEO also stated that the safety problems with AI agents are "solvable," and the focus on a rights-provisioning system is crucial. He noted that Nvidia Sentry will be able to monitor the AI agents' behavior because the chip is placed between the agent and the large language model (LLM) and it intercepts "everything."