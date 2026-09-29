Azerbaijan secure sixteen medals at World Kickboxing Championships [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan's kickboxers have won 16 medals, including 10 gold, four silver and two bronze, at WAKO Youth World Championships 2026 in Italy.
The national team ranked 11th in the overall medal standings and third for the number of medals won in ring disciplines.
In the youth category, Ali Mayilzade (57 kg, Low Kick), Adil Asadov (54 kg, K1) and Gulgez Ibrahimli (48 kg, Low Kick) became world champions.
In the junior category, Huseyn Mahmudzhade (42 kg, Low Kick), Seymur Guliyev (45 kg, Low Kick), Huseyn Amirli (45 kg, K1), Nizami Aliyev (48 kg, Full Contact), Ayhan Allahyarli (54 kg, K1), Jamil Mammadov (42 kg, K1) and Eldar Rzayev (75 kg, Low Kick) won gold medals.
Ring judges Aydin Koch Agabayev and Anar Mammadov renewed their international A-grade judging status. Anar Mammadov was also named the Best Ring Judge of the championships.
Athletes from 79 countries competed at the WAKO World Championships.
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