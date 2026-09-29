Marco Rubio says Europe faces serious security and migration challenges
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said European countries are facing serious challenges, particularly in the areas of security and migration.
Rubio made the remarks in an interview with Fox News.
Speaking about Europe’s migration policies, Rubio stressed the importance of countries maintaining control over their borders and ensuring effective border management.
The U.S. secretary of state also said that both the United States and Europe had experienced uncontrolled migration flows in recent years, highlighting migration as one of the major challenges facing Western countries.
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