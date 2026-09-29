BSTDB disburses €697.6 million for projects in Azerbaijan

29 September 2026 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has disbursed a total of €697.6 million for projects in Azerbaijan as of August 31, 2026, according to data on the bank’s portfolio.

The BSTDB Board of Directors has approved 45 projects in Azerbaijan with a total value of €444.5 million. Meanwhile, 47 projects with a combined value of €442 million have been signed.

Payments have been made under 42 projects, with the total amount actually disbursed reaching €697.6 million.

Financial institutions account for the largest share of the BSTDB’s portfolio in Azerbaijan, at 50.29%. Applying this share to the total disbursed financing puts the financial sector’s share at approximately €350.8 million, highlighting the bank’s role in financing Azerbaijan’s banking and financial sector.

Energy is the second-largest area, accounting for 35.23% of the portfolio, equivalent to approximately €245.8 million.

Together, financial institutions and energy account for about 85.5% of the bank’s disbursed financing in Azerbaijan.

Other sectors account for less than 15%. Real estate represents 6.92%, or about €48.3 million, while fast-moving consumer goods account for 3.91%, or €27.3 million. Durable consumer goods and non-essential consumer spending represent another 3.65%, equivalent to approximately €25.5 million.

The BSTDB is an international financial institution established by member states of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization. Azerbaijan is among the bank’s founding members.