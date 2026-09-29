President Ilham Aliyev received FIFA President [PHOTOS]

29 September 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Gianni Infantino for his support for ongoing efforts to develop football at the state level, both globally and in Azerbaijan.

The head of state highlighted the high-level preparations underway for the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival, which will be organized for the first time in Azerbaijan next month, as well as for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027. Emphasizing the importance of Azerbaijan’s participation in these sporting events, President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that these initiatives will contribute to the overall development of football across the region.

Gianni Infantino expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the reception.

Touching upon the significance of the first-ever FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival to be held in Azerbaijan, the FIFA President noted that the attention of the global sports community will be focused on the event.

During the meeting, the sides discussed efforts to develop football in Azerbaijan and highlighted recent achievements in this field.

Praising the successful cooperation established between Azerbaijan and FIFA, they discussed prospects for further partnership.

The conversation also hailed the support provided by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) to FIFA's activities.

Gianni Infantino presented commemorative gifts to President Ilham Aliyev.