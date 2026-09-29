UAE president holds talks with Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi

29 September 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi on September 27.

According to the UAE’s official WAM news agency, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel and ways to strengthen and further develop ties between the two countries.

It should be noted that the UAE and Israel established diplomatic relations in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said in May that Israel had deployed Iron Dome air defence batteries and personnel to the UAE to help defend against potential Iranian attacks.

Israel’s Channel 12 first reported on Netanyahu’s trip to the UAE over the weekend. Shin Bet said on Monday that it had filed a complaint with Israel’s military censor, saying the report endangered the prime minister and exposed the intelligence agency’s operational methods, The Associated Press news agency reported.

Image: AFP