'Two Soldiers' staged at Shusha State Musical Drama Theatre [PHOTOS]

29 September 2026 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The play "Two Soldiers", based on a work of the same name by Khagani Aliyev, was staged at the Shusha State Musical Drama Theatre as part of events marking Remembrance Day.

Before the performance, the audience observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen servicemen.

Speaking at the event, Acting Director of the theatre and Honored Artist Azad Mammadov highlighted the importance of commemorating Remembrance Day in fostering patriotic values among young people. He noted that the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories will always remain sacred to the Azerbaijani people.

The play presents a generalized image of the Azerbaijani soldier through the character of soldier Vugar Agayev. Despite his hatred of the enemy, the character is portrayed as superior to the opposing soldier through his compassion, courage, bravery and fearlessness.

The production's artistic director is Honored Artist Yadigar Muradov, while Lala Shirinova serves as director, Valeh Mammadov as set designer, and Asyahanim Heydarova as music director.

The roles in the performance were played by theatre actors Emin Sevdimaliyev, Zahra Salayeva, Durdana Dunyalaliyeva, Javid Javadzade and Ahliman Arshadli.

The Shusha State Musical Drama Theatre is one of Azerbaijan's historic theatre institutions. Theatre performances were staged in Shusha as early as 1848, while the state theatre was established in 1938.

Renamed the Shusha State Musical Drama Theatre in 1943, the institution developed a repertoire spanning drama, comedy, opera and operetta. After suspending its activities in 1949, the theatre was restored in 1990 and relocated to Baku in 1992. It has continued its creative work while maintaining its connection with Shusha's longstanding theatrical tradition.

The Shusha State Musical Drama Theatre maintains a repertoire that combines Azerbaijani classical and contemporary drama with musical works and productions for children. Its repertoire includes works by prominent Azerbaijani playwrights and composers, alongside adaptations of world literature.