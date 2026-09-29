Slovakia to receive extra €105 million from EU over military supplies to Ukraine
The European Union (EU) will provide Slovakia with an additional €105 million in compensation for military equipment supplied to Ukraine.
Slovakia’s Ministry of Defence Director General for Defence Policy Robert Bestro said the funds would be allocated from the European Peace Facility and added to previously provided compensation.
It was previously reported that Slovakia, under the former government, supplied Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets and S-300 air defence systems. The current government has abandoned the policy of providing military aid from state resources but allows Slovak companies to make commercial supplies to Ukraine.
The current Slovak government has ended the practice of donating weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. However, Slovak companies are permitted to supply weapons to Ukraine on a commercial basis.
At the beginning of September, the Slovak government approved a proposal to join the Convention establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine.
Image: Yves Herman / Reuters
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