Azerbaijan's cultural heritage showcased at FICTE 2026 in Peru [PHOTOS]

29 September 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, tourism potential and national values were showcased at the International Culture, Tourism and Education Fair (FICTE 2026).

The event, organized in the Miraflores district of the Peruvian capital as part of World Tourism Day, brought together representatives of 39 countries, including embassies as well as cultural and educational institutions.

Azerbaijan's stand attracted considerable interest from visitors. Information was provided about the country's major tourist destinations, rich historical and cultural heritage, and important monuments, including the Maiden Tower and Shusha Fortress. Various promotional materials highlighting Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities were also presented.

The opening ceremony was attended by the mayor of Miraflores, members of the diplomatic corps and other officials.

The three-day fair was visited by more than 100,000 people and received extensive coverage in the Peruvian media.

The event provided an opportunity to promote Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, tourism opportunities and national values to the South American public.

World Tourism Day is an annual international observance held on September 27. It was established by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) to raise awareness of the social, cultural, economic and environmental importance of tourism and its contribution to sustainable development.

The date of September 27 was chosen because it marks the anniversary of the adoption of the UN Tourism Statutes in 1970. World Tourism Day has been observed since 1980, with a different theme highlighting a particular aspect of tourism each year.