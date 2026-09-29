President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Iran

29 September 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

The head of state congratulated President Masoud Pezeshkian on his birthday, wishing him good health, long life, and success in his activities.

The President of Iran expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the two leaders fondly recalled their recent meeting in Bishkek and the issues that were discussed during that meeting.

The Presidents noted that a delegation of the Government of Azerbaijan is currently visiting Iran, where discussions are underway regarding issues on the agenda of bilateral relations.