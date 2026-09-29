Azercosmos provides $17.4 million in services to 36 countries

29 September 2026 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

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The United Kingdom ranked first among the top five destinations for Azerbaijan’s satellite telecommunications service exports, with $2.8 million in exports during the reporting period. It was followed by Luxembourg with $2.1 million, Türkiye with $874,700, Pakistan with $776,500 and Tanzania with $437,200.

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