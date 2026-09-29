Sabotage causes explosion on gas pipeline in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province
An explosion reported today on the section of a gas pipeline between the Al-Shula area and Deir ez-Zor in Syria was caused by sabotage.
According to the Syrian News Agency, citing the country’s state oil company, the incident disrupted the flow of gas from the Jebsa gas processing facility to power generation plants.
Firefighting teams have surrounded the site, while efforts to fully extinguish the fire are ongoing.
The cause of the fire, the extent of the damage to the gas pipeline, and the possible impact of the incident on gas supplies have not yet been established. Syrian authorities have not yet commented on the incident.
Deir ez-Zor province is one of Syria’s main oil and gas-producing regions. During the years of armed conflict, its energy infrastructure was repeatedly damaged. Syrian authorities are currently working to restore oil and gas fields, pipelines and other energy facilities.
Before the 2011-2024 civil war, which ravaged the country's infrastructure, Syria produced 30 million cubic metres of gas per day for electricity generation, according to Energy Minister Mohammad al-Bashir.
Today, production has dropped to 8.5 million, while demand ranges between 22 and 25 million cubic metres, according to al-Bashir.
Image: Natsecjeff / Twitter
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