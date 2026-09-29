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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Gold prices hit seven-week low amid Fed rate concerns

29 September 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
Gold prices hit seven-week low amid Fed rate concerns
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold prices are falling amid concerns that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated for longer. Gold is currently trading at around...

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