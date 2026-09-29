Argentina threatens UK with tribunal over Falklands oil drilling

29 September 2026 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Argentina has given the United Kingdom a two-week ultimatum to halt oil production at the Sea Lion field near the Falkland Islands. Otherwise, Buenos Aires plans to take the case to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

Argentina is demanding that the UK take measures within two weeks to prevent oil production near the Falkland Islands, which Argentina refers to as the Malvinas. The demand was outlined in a statement by the office of Argentine President Javier Milei.

If the UK fails to comply, Argentina intends to file a case with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

ITLOS is an international court established under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Based in Hamburg, Germany, it handles disputes between states concerning maritime boundaries, rights to marine resources, navigation and other issues governed by the convention. The tribunal can order legally binding provisional measures, including requiring certain activities to be suspended pending a final resolution of a dispute.

The Sea Lion project is at the center of the dispute. It is being developed by UK-based Rockhopper Exploration and Israel’s Navitas Petroleum. The field is located about 220 kilometers from the Falkland Islands and is estimated to contain up to 1.7 billion barrels of oil.

The latest demand is another step by Buenos Aires against oil companies operating in the area around the Falkland Islands. Argentine authorities have previously initiated legal proceedings against Navitas Petroleum, as well as Canadian companies JHI Associates and Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas.

Image: Reuters