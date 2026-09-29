Merchant vessel attacked in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says

29 September 2026 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A merchant vessel came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a Royal Navy maritime security coordination center.

UKMTO said it received delayed information about the incident, which occurred on the evening of September 28, 2026.

According to information provided by a third party, the vessel, which was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, was believed to have been struck by an unknown projectile, causing a fire on board.

“The UKMTO received delayed reporting of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of September 28, 2026. According to third-party information, a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz was reportedly struck by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire on board. The fire was subsequently extinguished and the vessel continued its voyage,” the coordination center said.

No crew members were injured in the incident, according to UKMTO.

The name, type and port of registry of the vessel have not been disclosed.