Military plane crashes in Russia’s Amur Region

29 September 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A military aircraft has crashed near the village of Krasnoyarovo in Russia’s Amur Region, Mash reported on Telegram.

According to the outlet, seven military personnel were on board. Three of them were killed, while four others were hospitalized.

The model of the aircraft and the purpose of the flight have not been disclosed.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not yet released any official information about the incident.

Will be updated

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