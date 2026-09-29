Tbilisi calls on Iranian ambassador to stay within diplomatic protocol

29 September 2026 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran's Ambassador to Georgia Seyed Ali Moucani has drawn criticism from Georgian lawmakers after posting an image of Queen Ketevan projected onto the facade of the Iranian Embassy in Georgia.

The diplomat also said he would soon present the findings of his research on the historical figure.

Later, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Georgian Parliament, Nikoloz Samkharadze, has called on Iran’s ambassador to Georgia to remain within the framework of diplomatic protocol and refrain from making historical references.

Speaking to Georgia’s First Channel, Samkharadze said this was not the first time the Iranian ambassador had made controversial remarks, including statements concerning historical facts.

According to the lawmaker, the issue will be discussed with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili after her return to Georgia.

"I want to remind him that Georgia and Persia did not have good relations at the time, and there is a difficult history between them. This is a sensitive issue for any Georgian. I advise him to remain within the framework of diplomatic protocol and not delve into historical matters, as this is not his area of responsibility. If he wants normal relations to be maintained between the two countries, he should refrain from such remarks," Samkharadze added.