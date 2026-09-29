ANAS, Hong Kong Academy of Sciences seek to expand research cooperation [PHOTOS]

29 September 2026 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Scientific cooperation between Azerbaijan and China has been discussed during a meeting in Baku between representatives of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the Hong Kong Core Academy.

The meeting was attended by ANAS President, Academician Isa Habibbayli, and President of the Hong Kong Core Academy, Academician Di Zhang.

Isa Habibbayli said that Azerbaijan-China relations have reached the level of strategic partnership in recent years. He noted that political, economic, scientific and cultural ties between the two countries have also expanded.

He said that ANAS has developed close cooperation with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Hebei Academy of Social Sciences, Hong Kong Core Academy, Beijing Foreign Studies University and Hebei Normal University. He also noted that a Chinese Culture Center operates at the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature of ANAS.

Habibbayli congratulated Di Zhang on his election as President of the Hong Kong Core Academy and said the meeting could contribute to further developing scientific cooperation between the two institutions.

Di Zhang said that the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and China provides opportunities for joint scientific work. He stressed the importance of developing cooperation in new areas.

The meeting also included discussions on strengthening contacts between Azerbaijani and Chinese scientists, carrying out joint projects and research, organizing scientific events and publishing academic works.

Di Zhang later presented the diploma and certificate of full membership in the Hong Kong Core Academy to ANAS Academic Secretary, Academician Arif Hashimov.

The delegation also visited Gabala district together with ANAS President Isa Habibbayli. They toured the Gabala Archaeological Center and viewed archaeological excavations being carried out in the area.

The heads of the Gabala archaeological expeditions, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Gafar Jabiyev, and Doctor of Philosophy in History Jeyhun Eminli, provided information about the excavations and the material cultural remains found at the site.

The Chinese delegation also visited the Nij monastery in Gabala district.

Professor Li Lei, a member of the Executive Council of the Hong Kong Core Academy, Professor Raymond J. Wu, Executive Deputy Secretary-General, and academy staff member Liu Mei also attended the meetings and visits.

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is the country's main state scientific institution. Established in 1945 as the Academy of Sciences of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, it became the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences after Azerbaijan regained independence.

Based in Baku, ANAS brings together research institutes and scientific centers working in areas including natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, engineering, earth sciences, information technology and other fields.

Its institutions include the Institute of Manuscripts, Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature, Institute of History and Ethnology, Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Institute of Information Technology.

ANAS also carries out work related to the preservation and study of Azerbaijan's manuscripts, archaeological materials, historical documents and other cultural heritage. The academy maintains scientific ties with universities, academies and research institutions in different countries.

The Hong Kong Core Academy is an international academic organization working in science, technology, education and the humanities. Its full name is the International Core Academy of Sciences and Humanities, also known as CORE Academy.

The academy promotes cooperation among researchers and academics and supports exchanges, joint research and contacts between academic institutions in different countries.

Its membership includes scholars working in various fields, while its activities cover scientific research, technology, education, culture and the humanities.

Academician Di Zhang is the President of the academy. Li Lei serves as a member of its Executive Council, while Raymond J. Wu is Executive Deputy Secretary-General.