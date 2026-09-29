Money transfers from China to Azerbaijan increase 27.4% in 2026
Remittances sent by individuals from China to Azerbaijan totaled $1.069 million in January-June 2026, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. The figure increased by...
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