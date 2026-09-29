Anglo Asian Mining's Azerbaijan exports surge 3.3-fold to $245.7 million

29 September 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

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The Azerbaijan representative office of Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited, part of British gold and copper producer Anglo Asian Mining, recorded non-oil exports worth $245.7 million in January-August 2026. During the corresponding period of 2025, the company’s exports amounted to...

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