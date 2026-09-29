Iranian rial crashes to record low

29 September 2026 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Iranian currency fell to a new historic low against the US dollar on Tuesday morning.

The rial was trading at around 2.5 million rials per US dollar, marking a decline of nearly 9% compared with the rate recorded on Sunday evening.

The Iranian currency has lost around 25% of its value against the dollar over the past month.

The exchange rate in the table is given in Iranian tomans, with one toman equal to 10 rials.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on X that the "Economic Outcast" operation had led to a collapse in the value of the Iranian rial.

Meanwhile, Iran's top diplomat said indirect negotiations with the United States aimed at reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz have become "more serious."

U.S. and regional officials have confirmed to The Associated Press that mediators are working with Iran and the U.S. on trying to broker a deal to end the fighting and open the strait.

Image: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters