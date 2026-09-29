UNESCO-ICOM survey: Museums embrace AI as policies lag behind

29 September 2026 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Museums around the world are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI), but many institutions still lack policies and training to guide its use, according to a new UNESCO-ICOM global survey.

The first UNESCO-ICOM Global Survey on the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Museums covered more than 400 museums in 90 countries. It found that 57 percent of responding museums are already using AI, while 55 percent have no internal AI policy, strategy or guidelines. The findings were presented at the Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in Riyadh in September.

The survey shows that museums are using AI in a range of activities. Administration accounts for the largest share, with 70 percent of respondents reporting AI use in this area. Communication follows at 62 percent, while 43 percent use AI for research and documentation. Museums are also exploring the technology for exhibition development and visitor engagement.

Despite the growing use of AI, adoption is still largely exploratory or led by individual staff members rather than being part of institution-wide strategies. Only 17 percent of museums surveyed said they provide AI training to their staff.

Museums also reported several concerns related to the use of AI. Accuracy, copyright and intellectual property, data protection, transparency and bias were among the main issues identified by respondents. Museums called for practical guidance, staff training, stronger data governance and opportunities to exchange experience and good practices.

The survey also found differences in how museums are approaching AI. Examples range from community-led projects aimed at safeguarding cultural knowledge at the Maasai Heritage Museum in Kenya to AI-supported visitor engagement at the Museum of Tomorrow in Brazil. Other museums are using the technology for collections research, accessibility and documentation.

The International Council of Museums said the findings provide a clearer picture of how museums are experimenting with AI and the challenges they face. ICOM Director General Medea S. Ekner said the survey would help the organization support museums in making decisions about whether, when and how AI should be used.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Nayef Al-Fayez said the findings show that experimentation with AI is moving faster than institutional capacity and governance. UNESCO said it will continue supporting museums in developing skills, policies and ethical frameworks for the use of AI.

The survey forms part of wider UNESCO and ICOM efforts to develop guidance for museums as they adopt emerging technologies. Its findings will contribute to a joint UNESCO-ICOM report and future capacity-building initiatives, drawing on the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence and the ICOM Code of Ethics for Museums.