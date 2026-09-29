Russia restricts cash ruble exports to Azerbaijan

29 September 2026 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree introducing restrictions on the export of Russian cash currency from the country to Azerbaijan and several other states.

Under the document, individuals are prohibited from exporting more than 1 million rubles in cash from Russia to the Republic of Azerbaijan, member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The decree also provides for exceptions. In particular, individuals may export more than 1 million rubles in cash through international airport checkpoints in Russia if they have bank statements covering the full amount of Russian currency being exported. The statements must be certified in accordance with the established procedure.

For legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, the export of cash rubles to these countries is prohibited regardless of the amount, subject to the exceptions specified in the document.

Russia’s Interior Ministry, Federal Security Service (FSB) and Federal Customs Service have been instructed, within their respective powers, to ensure the implementation of the decree.

The Russian government, together with the Central Bank, has been given three months to establish procedures for accounting for Russian cash currency exported from the country under the new rules.

The decree entered into force on the day it was signed, September 29, 2026.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.