EU unveils new plan to strengthen external border security

29 September 2026 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The European Commission has presented a five-point action plan aimed at strengthening the resilience and security of the European Union’s (EU) external borders, preventing sudden and large-scale flows of irregular migrants, and ensuring a rapid response to such situations.

According to the Commission, although irregular border crossings have fallen to their lowest level since 2021, recent developments have demonstrated the need to adapt existing mechanisms to emergency situations.

The document also proposes expanding the mandate of Frontex, developing a new "European Emergency Response Framework," and improving the monitoring of online activities related to irregular migration.

EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said the new plan would strengthen the protection of the EU’s external borders by reinforcing Frontex, enhancing the bloc’s capacity to respond to emergencies, and deepening cooperation with countries of origin and transit.

The five-point plan will be presented to EU member states at the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting scheduled for October 1–2.