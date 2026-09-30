ADEX-2026 and Securex Caspian Exhibitions open in Baku

30 September 2026 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, ADEX-2026, and the 15th anniversary International Exhibition of Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment, Securex Caspian, opened in Baku on September 30.

The three-day exhibitions are being held at the Baku Expo Center at the initiative and under the organization of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence Industry, with organizational support from Caspian Event Organisers.

The opening ceremony was attended by government and state officials, representatives of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic corps and international organizations, foreign delegations, and representatives of other relevant institutions.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Mustafayev read out a letter from President Ilham Aliyev addressed to the participants of the exhibitions.