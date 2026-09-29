Russia could build new nuclear plants in Iran
Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom General Director Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday that Russia is in talks with Iran on the construction of nuclear power plants, "both small and large."
The two countries previously collaborated on the construction of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southwestern Iran.
Rosatom announced earlier today that the first power unit at the Bushehr plant has been taken offline for maintenance, which will include Russian specialists. Likhachev said there are currently 80 Rosatom employees on sirte.
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