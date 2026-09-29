Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets at Holy See [PHOTOS]

29 September 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The opening ceremony of an exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets dedicated to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam as part of the "Heavenly Religions" project was held at the Holy See on September 29.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attended the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of the Governorate of Vatican City State Sister Raffaella Petrini stated that culture and memory are the main pillars of peace, saying: "The exhibition aims to create an opportunity for dialogue among different religions, peoples, cultures, languages, and traditions. This is also a tribute to Azerbaijan, where the roots of the art of carpet weaving are deeply connected to the country's traditions. The carpets exhibited here today are not only valuable examples created by highly skilled artisans, but also embody identity and humanity."

Raffaella Petrini noted that the exhibits are also ambassadors of the values of interfaith dialogue, stating that, while creating concrete opportunities for such talks, the exhibition serves as a further confirmation of the excellent bilateral character of relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Holy See Ilgar Mukhtarov mentioned that the carpet has always been a factor connecting East and West in Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, pointing out that Azerbaijan was an important part of the historic Silk Road for centuries and became one of the region's main centers for silk production and carpet weaving.

Stating that the three carpets presented today constitute a unique artistic triptych dedicated to universal human values, the Ambassador noted: "During an eight-year working process, an artistic synthesis between faith, dialogue, and tolerance was achieved while maintaining full respect for the traditions of all three religions. In our country, the free spirit of the Azerbaijani people manifests itself not only in tolerance, but also in genuine respect for houses of worship and sacred heritage. This spirit has shaped a unique example of peaceful coexistence in Azerbaijan that is demonstrated to the entire world. In this sense, the carpets presented today are extremely valuable works of art."

Director of the Vatican Museums Barbara Jatta noted that Rome has always built bridges to share beauty and ideas, saying: "These magnificent carpets are displayed in one of the most prestigious sections of the Vatican Museums – the Museum Anima Mundi. As you know, 'Anima Mundi' means 'soul of the world', and we decided to name this section of the museum as such over the past decade. This part of the museum is one of its most special corners. Four continents of the world are represented in this reconstructed space: Australia, Africa, America, and Asia. Together with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, our goal is to bring these together. Thousands of visitors who come to the museum every day have the opportunity to see these works that unite different cultures and faiths."

Director of the National Carpet Museum Amina Melikova noted that this work marks the beginning of a new era in the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan, stating that 28 women implemented the idea of "Heavenly Religions" for the first time over eight years.

According to her, Azerbaijan has always been a space of peace where representatives of different religions can live together. "For us, the carpet is a value higher than craftsmanship or traditional art. We know that every traditional art demonstrates the spirit of a nation. Thus, today it is possible to see the spirit of Azerbaijan and its people in these three carpets," added A. Melikova.

The guests then toured the exhibition.

The artwork is dedicated to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, embodying deep philosophical thought and the spirit of national craftsmanship. All three carpets symbolize different religions and cultures individually, but when brought together, they express humanity's shared values of peace, mercy, and justice. The project is an embodiment of universal values stemming from the depths of Azerbaijani culture and its cultural diplomacy strategy.