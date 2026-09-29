Armenia’s Ombudsman says problems with Kocharyan’s prison conditions resolved

29 September 2026 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia’s Ombudsman Anahit Manasyan has said that some of the problems concerning the detention conditions of former President Robert Kocharyan and former Finance Minister Gagik Khachatryan have been resolved.

Manasyan said she had previously raised concerns over the conditions of their detention with the country’s penitentiary authorities.

However, she noted that problems requiring a systemic solution remain at the Yerevan-Kentron penitentiary institution, where Kocharyan and Khachatryan are being held.

The Ombudsman said she plans to raise the remaining issues with the relevant authorities.

The comments follow earlier media reports concerning the conditions in which Kocharyan was being held. According to those reports, the former president was kept in a single cell measuring approximately 5 metres by 3 metres.

The reports also said that the cell contained a bunk bed, which occupied additional space, while no table or chair was provided.

Manasyan did not provide further details on which specific problems had already been resolved or what measures would be required to address the remaining issues.

The Ombudsman’s latest comments put renewed attention on conditions at the Yerevan-Kentron facility and the treatment of high-profile detainees in Armenia’s penitentiary system.