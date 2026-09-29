Medvedev: Chances of global conflict highest since 1945

29 September 2026 19:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev (pictured left) claimed on Tuesday that the world is now closer to a global conflict than at any time since 1945.

In a post on Telegram marking what would have been former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's (pictured right) 90th birthday, Medvedev accused current European leaders of Russophobia and "doing everything they can to drag Europe into war with Russia."

The Russian official stressed Berlusconi was "probably no angel. But he wanted the best for his Italy and understood Russia's place in the world," adding that his passing in 2022 brought "the era of strong European politicians" to an end.