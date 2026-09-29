Leyla Aliyeva meets President of Governorate of Vatican City State [PHOTOS]

29 September 2026 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 29, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Sister Raffaella Petrini, President of the Governorate of Vatican City State.

The meeting highlighted the Vatican’s appreciation of the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and its long-standing support. The importance of cooperation with the Holy See’s Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, particularly in the field of pediatrics, was also emphasized.

The sides also discussed the restoration of the Basilica of St. Paul and its monuments, as well as ways to further expand work in this area.

Sister Raffaella Petrini conveyed her greetings to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and expressed her wish to visit Azerbaijan in the near future.