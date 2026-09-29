Netanyahu warns of possible attacks ahead of election

29 September 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel's "enemies" could attempt to attack the country ahead of the upcoming election, saying there were "signs" of such a possibility.

The remarks were reported by Israeli media outlet Kikar HaShabbat on Tuesday.

Speaking during a visit to Tel Nof Air Force Base, Netanyahu did not specify which group he was referring to or whether the threat was concrete. "There are signs that toward the elections our enemies will try to attack us," he said.

Addressing Israel's potential adversaries, Netanyahu added: "Don't mess with us, not now and not ever. Our long arm will reach you everywhere and at any time." Israel's next Knesset election is scheduled for October 27.